Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints वेतन

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $13,431 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $124,320 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/11/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $124K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$13.4K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$56.3K

इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$45.5K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$75.6K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$98.5K
सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर with a yearly total compensation of $124,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $65,950.

