कंपनी निर्देशिका
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill वेतन

Chipotle Mexican Grill का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर टेक्निकल राइटर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $30,150 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $156,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Chipotle Mexican Grill. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/18/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $140K
कस्टमर सर्विस
Median $38K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $156K

फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$74.6K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$147K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$127K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$60.3K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$59.7K
सेल्स
$129K
टेक्निकल राइटर
$30.2K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Chipotle Mexican Grill में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $156,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Chipotle Mexican Grill में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,808 है।

