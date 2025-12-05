कंपनी निर्देशिका
China Telecom
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

China Telecom सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

China Telecom में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in China पैकेज प्रति year कुल CN¥282K है। China Telecom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$39.6K
स्तर
14
मूल वेतन
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं China Telecom?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

China Telecom in China में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CN¥848,514 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
China Telecom में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in China के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CN¥282,069 है।

अन्य संसाधन

