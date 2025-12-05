कंपनी निर्देशिका
China Telecom
China Telecom सेल्स वेतन

China Telecom में औसत सेल्स कुल मुआवजा in United Kingdom प्रति year £48K से £68.5K तक है। China Telecom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$73.9K - $86.5K
United Kingdom
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$64.5K$73.9K$86.5K$92K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं China Telecom?

सामान्य प्रश्न

China Telecom in United Kingdom में सेल्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज £68,471 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
China Telecom में सेल्स भूमिका in United Kingdom के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा £47,988 है।

