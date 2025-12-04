कंपनी निर्देशिका
China Telecom
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट

  • सभी बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट वेतन

China Telecom बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट वेतन

China Telecom में औसत बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in Hong Kong (SAR) प्रति year HK$548K से HK$795K तक है। China Telecom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$79.5K - $92.3K
Hong Kong (SAR)
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$70.1K$79.5K$92.3K$102K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट सबमिशन में China Telecom की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं China Telecom?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

China Telecom in Hong Kong (SAR) में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज HK$794,803 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
China Telecom में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Hong Kong (SAR) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा HK$547,679 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    China Telecom के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/china-telecom/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.