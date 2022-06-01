कंपनी निर्देशिका
Chili Piper
Chili Piper वेतन

Chili Piper का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर रिक्रूटर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $70,350 से उच्च स्तर पर कस्टमर सक्सेस के लिए $136,953 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Chili Piper.

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $120K
कस्टमर सक्सेस
$137K
पीपल ऑपरेशन्स
$83.6K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$103K
रिक्रूटर
$70.4K
यू एक्स रिसर्चर
$114K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Chili Piper में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका कस्टमर सक्सेस at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $136,953 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Chili Piper में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $108,663 है।

अन्य संसाधन