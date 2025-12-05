CGI सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

CGI में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट मुआवजा in Canada Solution Architect के लिए प्रति year CA$141K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज कुल CA$142K है। CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
