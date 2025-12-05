कंपनी निर्देशिका
CGI
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
  • वेतन
  • सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट

  • सभी सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

CGI सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

CGI में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट मुआवजा in Canada Solution Architect के लिए प्रति year CA$141K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज कुल CA$142K है। CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CGI?

क्लाउड आर्किटेक्ट

सामान्य प्रश्न

CGI in Canada में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$163,821 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CGI में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$142,411 है।

अन्य संसाधन

