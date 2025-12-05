कंपनी निर्देशिका
CGI
  • वेतन
  • प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

CGI प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

CGI में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Canada Project Manager के लिए प्रति year CA$93.6K से Senior Project Manager के लिए प्रति year CA$113K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज कुल CA$98.7K है।

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CGI?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CGI in Canada में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$128,107 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CGI में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$96,226 है।

