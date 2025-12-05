कंपनी निर्देशिका
CGI
CGI कस्टमर सर्विस वेतन

CGI में औसत कस्टमर सर्विस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $33.2K से $48.4K तक है। CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$38.1K - $43.5K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$33.2K$38.1K$43.5K$48.4K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CGI?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CGI in United States में कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $48,380 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CGI में कस्टमर सर्विस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $33,210 है।

