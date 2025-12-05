कंपनी निर्देशिका
CGI
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट

  • सभी बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट वेतन

CGI बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट वेतन

CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$139K - $168K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$130K$139K$168K$177K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 1 और बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट सबमिशन में CGI की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CGI?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

CGI in Canada में बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$243,259 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CGI में बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$178,250 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    CGI के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-development.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.