CGI बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट वेतन

CGI में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट मुआवजा in United States Associate Business Analyst के लिए प्रति year $64.7K से Lead Business Analyst के लिए प्रति year $128K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $90.5K है। CGI के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
