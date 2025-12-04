Certify सेल्स वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Certify में मध्यक सेल्स मुआवजा in United Kingdom पैकेज प्रति year कुल £190K है। Certify के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें।

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Certify
Enterprise Sales Executive
London, EN, United Kingdom
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$127K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
11 वर्ष
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Certify in United Kingdom में सेल्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज £101,441 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Certify में सेल्स भूमिका in United Kingdom के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा £94,819 है।

अन्य संसाधन

