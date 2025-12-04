कंपनी निर्देशिका
CertifID
CertifID टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

CertifID में औसत टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $159K से $216K तक है। CertifID के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$170K - $205K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$159K$170K$205K$216K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CertifID?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CertifID in United States में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $216,404 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CertifID में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $158,572 है।

