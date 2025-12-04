कंपनी निर्देशिका
CERN
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)

  • सभी इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

CERN इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

CERN में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year CHF 62.2K से CHF 87K तक है। CERN के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$83.4K - $101K
Switzerland
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$76.9K$83.4K$101K$107K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 2 और इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) सबमिशन में CERN की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CERN?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

CERN में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CHF 86,967 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CERN में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CHF 62,226 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    CERN के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cern/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.