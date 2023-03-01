कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centric Software वेतन

Centric Software का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $101,570 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $255,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Centric Software. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/17/2025

$160K

उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $150K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $123K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$102K

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$159K
बिक्री
$174K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$255K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Centric Software में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $255,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Centric Software में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $154,600 है।

