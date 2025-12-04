कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर वेतन

Centre for Development of Telematics में मध्यक मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India पैकेज प्रति year कुल ₹1.68M है। Centre for Development of Telematics के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Mechanical Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$19.1K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
$19.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Centre for Development of Telematics?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

Centre for Development of Telematics in India में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹2,017,391 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centre for Development of Telematics में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,678,603 है।

अन्य संसाधन

