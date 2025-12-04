कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centre for Development of Telematics
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस

  • सभी ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Centre for Development of Telematics ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

Centre for Development of Telematics में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in India प्रति year ₹195K से ₹285K तक है। Centre for Development of Telematics के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$2.5K - $2.9K
India
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$2.2K$2.5K$2.9K$3.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस सबमिशन में Centre for Development of Telematics की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Centre for Development of Telematics?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Centre for Development of Telematics in India में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹284,595 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centre for Development of Telematics में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹195,358 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Centre for Development of Telematics के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centre-for-development-of-telematics/salaries/human-resources.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.