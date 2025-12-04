Centre for Development of Advanced Computing सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India पैकेज प्रति year कुल ₹689K है। Centre for Development of Advanced Computing के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Project Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$7.8K
स्तर
L1
मूल वेतन
$7.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
1 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹998,068 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹781,207 है।

अन्य संसाधन

