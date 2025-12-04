कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in India प्रति year ₹694K से ₹951K तक है। Centre for Development of Advanced Computing के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$8.5K - $10.1K
India
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$7.9K$8.5K$10.1K$10.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹950,704 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹694,427 है।

