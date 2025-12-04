कंपनी निर्देशिका
CentralSquare Technologies
CentralSquare Technologies सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

CentralSquare Technologies में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $147K से $206K तक है। CentralSquare Technologies के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$159K - $185K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$147K$159K$185K$206K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CentralSquare Technologies?

सामान्य प्रश्न

CentralSquare Technologies in United States में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $205,870 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CentralSquare Technologies में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $147,050 है।

