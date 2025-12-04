कंपनी निर्देशिका
CentralSquare Technologies
CentralSquare Technologies सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

CentralSquare Technologies में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $93.5K है। CentralSquare Technologies के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
CentralSquare Technologies
Software Engineer
Sioux Falls, SD
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$93.5K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$8.5K
कंपनी में वर्ष
4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं CentralSquare Technologies?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपेंसेशन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

योगदान दें

शामिल पदनाम

नया पदनाम जमा करें

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

CentralSquare Technologies in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $134,600 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
CentralSquare Technologies में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $95,918 है।

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centralsquare-technologies/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.