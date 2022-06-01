कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention वेतन

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $111,000 से उच्च स्तर पर यूएक्स रिसर्चर के लिए $195,975 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

$160K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $111K

हेल्थ इंफॉर्मेटिक्स

Economist
Median $140K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$133K

प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$149K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$196K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका यूएक्स रिसर्चर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $195,975 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

