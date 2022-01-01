कंपनी निर्देशिका
Centene
Centene वेतन

Centene का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $42,785 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंस मैनेजर के लिए $193,463 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Centene. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

मशीन लर्निंग इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

साइट रिलायबिलिटी इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
एक्चुअरी
Median $110K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $99.1K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
Median $79K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $81K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
Median $116K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $130K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $140K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $120K
अकाउंटेंट
$78.4K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$42.8K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$97.3K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$193K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$66.3K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$158K
मार्केटिंग
$191K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$147K
रिक्रूटर
$151K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$118K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $180K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$145K

डेटा आर्किटेक्ट

यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$98K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Centene में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $193,463 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Centene में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $117,203 है।

