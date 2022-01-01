कंपनी निर्देशिका
Censys
Censys वेतन

Censys का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर रिक्रूटर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $122,400 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $289,100 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Censys. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/10/2025

$160K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$289K
रिक्रूटर
$122K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$199K

अन्य संसाधन