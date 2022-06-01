कंपनी निर्देशिका
Carpenter Technology
    Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other sectors. Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s superalloy and titanium powder technologies support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

    http://www.cartech.com
    वेबसाइट
    1889
    स्थापना वर्ष
    4,500
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1B-$10B
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    अन्य संसाधन