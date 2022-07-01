कंपनी निर्देशिका
Canon Medical Informatics
Canon Medical Informatics वेतन

Canon Medical Informatics का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $60,573 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $107,800 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Canon Medical Informatics. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/13/2025

$160K

ग्राहक सेवा
$80.4K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$108K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$60.6K

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Canon Medical Informatics में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $107,800 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Canon Medical Informatics में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $80,400 है।

