Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar वेतन

Canadian Solar का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $68,241 से उच्च स्तर पर लीगल के लिए $298,500 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Canadian Solar. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/11/2025

$160K

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$81.6K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$68.2K
लीगल
$299K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$134K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Canadian Solar में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका लीगल at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $298,500 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Canadian Solar में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $107,963 है।

