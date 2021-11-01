कंपनी निर्देशिका
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions वेतन

Cambia Health Solutions का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $74,157 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $274,365 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Cambia Health Solutions. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/11/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $112K
अकाउंटेंट
$137K
एक्चुअरी
$137K

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$74.2K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$83.6K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$122K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$274K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Cambia Health Solutions में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $274,365 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Cambia Health Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $122,385 है।

