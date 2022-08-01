कंपनी निर्देशिका
Cadalys
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
  • Cadalys के बारे में कुछ ऐसा साझा करें जो दूसरों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है (जैसे इंटरव्यू टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    In 2018 Cadalys became a strategic Salesforce apps company providing powerful and innovative solutions for Salesforce customers. - Cadalys Concierge is a next-generation powerful and elegant help center. It enables superior performance by providing employees, customers and partners with fast access to better information. Streamlined ticketing enables faster resolutions. - Cadalys Care empowers payers and providers with evidence-based care guidelines to achieve superior patient outcomes while reducing costs. - Cadalys Service Management enables companies to provide superior IT Service Management (ITSM) to employees, customers and partners through ITIL® best practices.

    cadalys.com
    वेबसाइट
    2008
    स्थापना वर्ष
    45
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      Cadalys के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन