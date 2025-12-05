कंपनी निर्देशिका
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in Ghana प्रति year GHS 1.37M से GHS 1.91M तक है। Brooklyn Chinese-American Association के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$136K - $160K
Ghana
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$127K$136K$160K$176K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर सबमिशन में Brooklyn Chinese-American Association की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Brooklyn Chinese-American Association?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज GHS 1,911,335 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Ghana के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा GHS 1,372,240 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Brooklyn Chinese-American Association के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Square
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/brooklyn-chinese-american-association/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.