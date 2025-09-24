Bosch Global Research Scientist वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bosch Global में मध्यक Research Scientist मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $145K है। Bosch Global के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/24/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Bosch Global
Research Scientist
Pittsburgh, PA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$145K
स्तर
E3
मूल वेतन
$134K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$11K
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
0 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bosch Global?

$160K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bosch Global in United States में jobFamilies.Research Scientist के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $291,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bosch Global में jobFamilies.Research Scientist भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,000 है।

