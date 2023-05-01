कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bluefin
    BLUEFIN is a tech-enabled facility asset management consulting company that helps facility owners and operators manage their roofs, walls, pavement, and energy usage. They provide reliable forecasts of future spending and significant savings through a balanced approach to facility asset management. BLUEFIN works closely with in-house facility management teams to improve facility asset reliability, generate cost savings, maximize procurement management, prevent business disruption, reduce energy costs, and provide a platform to procure energy at the lowest possible cost. They are a division of Mantis Innovation Group.

    bluefinllc.com
    वेबसाइट
    2005
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

