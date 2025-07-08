कंपनी निर्देशिका
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona वेतन

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $102,510 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $128,640 तक है।

एक्चुअरी
$119K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$103K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
सामान्य प्रश्न

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $128,640 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $118,641 है।

