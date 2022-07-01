कंपनी निर्देशिका
Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies वेतन

Blue Canyon Technologies का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $85,000 से उच्च स्तर पर हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $194,025 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Blue Canyon Technologies. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/31/2025

$160K

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$194K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$180K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $85K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$184K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


Blue Canyon Technologies में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $194,025 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Blue Canyon Technologies में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $182,104 है।

अन्य संसाधन