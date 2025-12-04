कंपनी निर्देशिका
Blue Acorn iCi
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Blue Acorn iCi सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Blue Acorn iCi में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $103K है। Blue Acorn iCi के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Blue Acorn iCi
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Raleigh, NC
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$103K
स्तर
Senior
मूल वेतन
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
8 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Blue Acorn iCi?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

सामान्य प्रश्न

Blue Acorn iCi in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $111,500 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Blue Acorn iCi में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $83,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

