Blackstone वेतन

Blackstone का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $40,903 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उद्यम पूंजीपति के लिए $300,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Blackstone. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
Median $110K
उद्यम पूंजीपति
Median $300K

सहयोगी

विश्लेषक

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $150K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $155K
डेटा विश्लेषक
Median $135K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$40.9K
व्यवसाय विकास
$133K
ग्राहक सफलता
$109K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$139K
निवेश बैंकर
$168K
कानूनी
$219K
विपणन
$199K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$48K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$136K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$207K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$60.6K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Blackstone में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उद्यम पूंजीपति है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $300,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Blackstone में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $146,731 है।

