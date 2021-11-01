कंपनी निर्देशिका
Black Sesame Technologies
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Black Sesame Technologies वेतन

Black Sesame Technologies का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक मानव संसाधन के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $85,224 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $193,800 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Black Sesame Technologies. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $190K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$194K
मानव संसाधन
$85.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Black Sesame Technologies में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $193,800 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Black Sesame Technologies में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $190,000 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Black Sesame Technologies के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Argo AI
  • Credit Karma
  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन