कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bitvavo
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Bitvavo वेतन

Bitvavo का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $77,652 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए $137,703 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Bitvavo. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $104K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$77.7K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$130K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$138K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Bitvavo gemeldet wurde, ist परियोजना प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $137,703. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Bitvavo gemeldet wurde, beträgt $117,110.

विशेष नौकरियां

    Bitvavo के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन