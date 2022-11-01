कंपनी निर्देशिका
BHP
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

BHP वेतन

BHP का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $58,621 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक लेखाकार के लिए $194,281 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है BHP. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $103K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

लेखाकार
$194K
कॉर्पोरेट विकास
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$128K
भूवैज्ञानिक इंजीनियर
$156K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$78.5K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$88.5K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$138K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$101K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$142K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$159K
बिक्री
$58.6K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$94.2K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$181K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

据报道，BHP最高薪的职位是लेखाकार at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$194,281。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，BHP的年总薪酬中位数为$124,515。

विशेष नौकरियां

    BHP के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन