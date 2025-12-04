कंपनी निर्देशिका
Berkshire Grey
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Berkshire Grey प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Berkshire Grey में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $169K से $236K तक है। Berkshire Grey के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$181K - $214K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$169K$181K$214K$236K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Berkshire Grey?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Berkshire Grey in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $235,872 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Berkshire Grey में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $169,344 है।

अन्य संसाधन

