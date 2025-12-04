Berkshire Bank इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Berkshire Bank में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $47.2K से $64.6K तक है। Berkshire Bank के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$51.1K - $60.7K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$47.2K$51.1K$60.7K$64.6K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Berkshire Bank में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $64,584 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Berkshire Bank में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $47,174 है।

