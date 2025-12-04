कंपनी निर्देशिका
Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Berkeley Lab में मध्यक डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $77K है। Berkeley Lab के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Berkeley Lab
Postdoctoral
Berkeley, CA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$77K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
$77K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Berkeley Lab?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Berkeley Lab in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $133,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Berkeley Lab में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

