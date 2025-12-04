कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर वेतन

Bentley Systems में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $170K है। Bentley Systems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$170K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
10 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
10 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bentley Systems?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bentley Systems in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $204,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bentley Systems में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $146,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

