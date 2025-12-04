कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bentley Systems
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट

  • सभी साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

Bentley Systems साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

Bentley Systems में औसत साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $85K से $119K तक है। Bentley Systems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$92K - $107K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$85K$92K$107K$119K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट सबमिशन में Bentley Systems की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bentley Systems?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bentley Systems में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $119,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bentley Systems में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $85,000 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Bentley Systems के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bentley-systems/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.