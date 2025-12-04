कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Bentley Systems में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United Kingdom प्रति year £41K से £57.1K तक है। Bentley Systems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$59K - $69.5K
United Kingdom
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$55.1K$59K$69.5K$76.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bentley Systems?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bentley Systems in United Kingdom में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज £57,110 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bentley Systems में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United Kingdom के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा £41,002 है।

अन्य संसाधन

