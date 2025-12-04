कंपनी निर्देशिका
BenQ
BenQ बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट वेतन

BenQ में औसत बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट कुल मुआवजा in Taiwan प्रति year NT$676K से NT$947K तक है। BenQ के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$23.9K - $27.8K
Taiwan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$22.1K$23.9K$27.8K$30.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं BenQ?

सामान्य प्रश्न

BenQ in Taiwan में बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NT$947,023 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
BenQ में बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट भूमिका in Taiwan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NT$676,445 है।

