कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bending Spoons
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Bending Spoons सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Bending Spoons में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Italy पैकेज प्रति year कुल €72.7K है। Bending Spoons के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Bending Spoons
Software Engineer
Milano, LO, Italy
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$83.8K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
1 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bending Spoons?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

योगदान दें

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

शामिल पदनाम

नया पदनाम जमा करें

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bending Spoons in Italy में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €123,134 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bending Spoons में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Italy के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €62,404 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Bending Spoons के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bending-spoons/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.