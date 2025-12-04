कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bending Spoons
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Bending Spoons डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Bending Spoons में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $49.2K से $68.9K तक है। Bending Spoons के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$53.2K - $61.9K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$49.2K$53.2K$61.9K$68.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bending Spoons?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bending Spoons in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $68,856 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bending Spoons में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $49,183 है।

