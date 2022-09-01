कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons वेतन

Bending Spoons का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मार्केटिंग के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $55,272 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $154,372 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Bending Spoons. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/26/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $83.8K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$71.3K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$65.6K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$154K
मार्केटिंग
$55.3K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$59.7K
रिक्रूटर
$86K
सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is डेटा साइंटिस्ट at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

