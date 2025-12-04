कंपनी निर्देशिका
Bend Health
Bend Health ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Bend Health में औसत ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $58.1K से $81.2K तक है। Bend Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/4/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$63K - $76.3K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$58.1K$63K$76.3K$81.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Bend Health?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Bend Health in United States में ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $81,200 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Bend Health में ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $58,100 है।

